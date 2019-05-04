Thundershowers expected in several provinces

-

Strong winds up to 40-45 kmph can be expected over the island, particularly in Northern, North central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and North-western provinces, it said.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75 mm can be expected at some places in the Galle, Matara, Rathnapura and Kalutara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts after 2.00 p.m.

Sea Area:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 35-45 kmph.

Wind speed will be 50-60 kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and in the sea area extending from Galle to Hambantota and Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.