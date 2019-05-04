IS terrorism will be eradicated from Sri Lanka - PM

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe vowed to hunt down any remaining Islamic State extremists behind the deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka.

He said some of the conspirators in the April 21 bombings of three hotels and three luxury hotels may still be at large.

“Most of those responsible for the Easter attacks have been arrested. Some have been killed,” Wickremesinghe said Friday during a tour of island’s east, where a Christian church was hit.

“We are trying to see if there are any more secret IS cells in the country,” he said. “We will ensure that IS terrorism will be eradicated from our land.”

He hoped normality would return by Monday when public schools reopen after an extended Easter vacation.

Source: AFP

-Agencies