Plane skids off runway, into river at Jacksonville

A Boeing 737 skidded off a runway and into a river Friday night at Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted all people on board the plane were accounted for, and all had survived. He said Jacksonville Fire and Rescue told him their main concern now was getting jet fuel off the water.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of the jet in the water. The agency noted the plane ended up in shallow water, and never was submerged.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a Defense Dept. contract flight from Guantanamo Bay, according to CBS News. CBS reports the FAA had preliminary reports of two minor injuries.

CBS affiliate WJAX-TV reported 142 people were on board the plane.

The sheriff’s office said its marine unit assisted Naval Air Station Jacksonville in the response effort.

Mayor Curry tweeted President Trump had been in touch as the situation was developing to offer any assistance.

