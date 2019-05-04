More swords, firearms, ammunition and explosives recovered

-

Troops of the Security Force Headquarters – Central and 11 Division during their cordon and search operations in the past 24 hours found a suspicious car, 5 swords, shotguns, fake National Identity Cards, ATM cards, machetes, 11 knives, 12g of drugs and arrested 18 suspects from several areas.

The arrests and discoveries were made in Alawathugoda, Madawala, wattegama, Naranwita, Doluwa, Welimada, Under Bank, Nuwara Eliya, Rampadeniya, Maskeliya and Dikoya areas.

Similarly, Security Force Headquarters - West during their cordon and search operations in Kurunegala area and recovered Arabic language CDs and DVDs (216 pieces), ammunition rounds, mobile phone handsets, two extra batteries, two set covers, 01 power guard, 01 comm. Receiver, one antenna set, 10m wire cord and two white belts.

Meanwhile, troops of the Forward Maintenance Area - East (FMA-E) in combined operations searched general areas of Polonnaruwa, Kaduruwela and Galella areas today (3).

7 mobile phones, 12 bore empty cases, 1 T-56 ammunition, 9 SIM cards, 2 swords and 1 motorbike were apprehended during this cordon and search operations.

Meanwhile, Security Force Headquarters - Central troops during their search operations yesterday afternoon (3) in Welimada, Guruthalawa areas recovered 1 sword, 1 air rifle and warlike items and arrested 8 suspects from different areas.

In the meantime, Army, Navy, Air Force, STF and Police personnel conducting search operations in Maligawatta, Colombo 10 recovered 7 swords and suspicious Army-type uniforms. Troops also conducted searches on Peradeniya University premises and suspicious locations in Moneragala, Anuradhapura, Katugastota, Puttalam, Kekirawa, Balapitiya, Welimada and several other major areas.

Pistols, NTJ literature, NTJ DVDs and CDs, T-56 rifles, ammunition rounds, swords, iron balls, bore 12 guns, machetes and a stock of warlike items were among those recoveries made in above areas.