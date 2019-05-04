Four arrested after firearm and air guns found in car

-

Two suspects were arrested after an automatic pistol, 9 bullets, two air pistols and an air rifle were found inside a car during a search at the police checkpoint near the Sri Rahula Ground in Katugastota.

Following the further interrogation of the two suspects, who were traveling in the car, police arrested two more suspects in connection with the weapons.

The arrested suspects are aged 35, 39, 51 and 56 while they are to be produced before the Kandy Magistrate’s Court today (04).

Katugastota Police is conducting further investigations.