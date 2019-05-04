Maximum security for foreign missions in Sri Lanka

-

Sri Lanka’s security forces said that maximum security has been provided for the diplomatic missions in the country in light of the prevailing security situation.

The High Commissions and Embassies in the country had requested for heightened security for their respective premises in the wake of the Easter Sunday attacks and possible continued threats.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they are currently working closely with diplomatic offices and coordinating with regard to the security situation.

When inquired by Ada Derana, the heads of Sri Lanka’s security forces said presently the maximum security necessary for foreign missions has been provided and that special security troops have been assigned for this purpose.