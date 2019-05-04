-

Pope Francis says that conscious of the wound inflicted on the entire nation, he prays that all Sri Lankans will be affirmed in their resolve to foster social harmony, justice and peace.

In a letter dated 24 April to Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, he expressed ‘horror’ over the attacks on Christian communities gathered in prayer on Easter Sunday, and on several other sites in Sri Lanka.

Pope Francis said in the wake of the brutal attacks, he felt moved to assure once more of his profound solidarity and continued prayers for all those affected by these contemptible crimes.

“With the followers of all religions, and men and women of good will everywhere, we express horror at this unspeakable offence against the holy name of God and I pray that hearts hardened by hatred may yield to His will for peace and reconciliation among all his children,” he said.

He also commended the Archbishop of Colombo, his brother Bishops, together with the clergy, religious and lay faithful.

Pope Francis’s letter to Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith:

“In the wake of the brutal attacks on Christian communities gathered in prayer on Easter Sunday, and on several other sites in Sri Lanka, I feel moved to assure you once more of my profound solidarity and my continued prayers for all those affected by these contemptible crimes.

In union with our brothers and sisters throughout the world, I commend the dead to the infinite mercy of God our heavenly Father and ask the Lord Jesus, victor over sin and death, to bring healing to the injured and consolation to all who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

With the followers of all religions, and men and women of good will everywhere, we express horror at this unspeakable offence against the holy name of God and I pray that hearts hardened by hatred may yield to His will for peace and reconciliation among all his children.

At this time of immense grief, may the faithful be confirmed in charity, consoling one another with the hope born of Easter and our unshakeable faith in Christ’s promises.

Conscious of the wound inflicted on the entire nation, I likewise pray that all Sri Lankans will be affirmed in their resolve to foster social harmony, justice and peace.

With these sentiments, I affectionately commend you and your brother Bishops, together with the clergy, religious and lay faithful entrusted to your care, to the loving embrace of Our Lady, Queen and Patroness of Sri Lanka, and I cordially impart my Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of strength and peace in the Risen Lord.”