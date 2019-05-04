Weapons are found at cemetery in Kattankudy; two arrested

May 4, 2019   05:45 pm

Two suspects have been arrested after police discovered several weapons and bullets at a cemetery near the Goodwin Junction in Kattankudy, Ada Derana reporter said.

He said police officers had found a micro pistol, 6 bullets, 3 walkie-talkies, a small axe and a sword at the cemetery.

It was discovered during a search operation carried out Special Task Force (STF) and the police.

Kattankudy Police is conducting further investigations.

