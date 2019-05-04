Dates announced for re-opening schools

-

The second term of school will commence on Monday (May 06) for Grades 6 to 13 in all government schools.

However, for Grades 1 to 5 the second term will commence on May 13.

This was announced today by the Department of Government Information.

The National Security Council last week decided to reopen all schools and universities in the country on May 06.

Schools which were closed for the term holidays were initially scheduled to reopen for the second term on April 22, however the government had decided to keep schools closed the series of bombings in the country on Easter Sunday.

On April 23, the Ministry of Education decided to extend the first school term vacation until April 28, however it was later decided to keep schools closed until May 6 due to continued threats.

President Maithripala Sirisena has called for additional security personnel to ensure the safety of all religious places and schools.

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam on Thursday said that security will be tightened at schools when the new term commences.

He said at least one police officer will be assigned to each school for this purpose.

Meanwhile the Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has requested all private Catholic schools in the Western Province not to reopen for the second term next week.