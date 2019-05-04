Minister Lakshman Kiriella issues statement on controversial letters

-

Minister Lakshman Kiriella today issued a statement in response to the arrest of three members of his staff with 639 letters allegedly defaming the President and inciting enmity among races.

He says that the letters in question do not state anything that would incite racial enmity, anything anti-government or slings mud at any person.

He said that facts in the letter, which had been published in a website, has not been rejected by anyone

The minister also stated that journalists have a right to inform regarding the country’s leaders, politicians and any incident in the country and that for the security of the country, officials of his media unit should also be completely entitled to that.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has been granted permission to detain and further question the three staff members with regard to the letters.