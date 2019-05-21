500 arrested in raids during Vesak

-

500 individuals have so far been arrested in the raids carried out in view of the Vesak Poya, starting from the 17th of May, says the Department of Excise.

Issuing a statement, the Excise Department said liquor and equipment used to distillation worth over Rs 1 million were seized in these raids.

Meanwhile, a tourist hotel in Kurunegala, operating under Excise license, was sealed by the Excise officers for selling liquor on Vesak Poya Day.

The general public is requested to lodge complaints in this regard by contacting 0112 045 077 and 0112 192 192, or to fax them to 0112 877 882.