Wife of Namal Kumara, Dhanushka Madhuwanthi, addressing the media, emphasized her husband does not have any links to the recent incidents of unrest.

She further stated the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Wellawatte police division has forces Namal Kumara to give a false statement regarding the incidents in exchange for his release.

The Operation Director of the Anti-Corruption Front organization Namal Kumara was arrested recently to record a statement on the violent and tense situation which occurred in several areas of the country.