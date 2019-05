-

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) will be handing over a no-confidence motion against the government, said the JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Accordingly, the relevant no-confidence motion will be handed over to the Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, tomorrow (21), Dissanayake stated.

He mentioned this at a currently ongoing press conference held in Colombo.