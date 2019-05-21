Parliamentary translator detained for involvement with NTJ

May 20, 2019   02:08 pm

The Ministry of Defense has granted Kurunegala police permission to detain a translator at the parliament who was arrested over involvement with the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ).

Accordingly, the suspect will be detained for a period of 90 days for purpose of interrogation, stated Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, the official has been arrested by a special team of the Kurunegala Police.

It has been revealed that the suspected translating officer at the parliament has been a longstanding member of NTJ.

He is also reported to be a key speaker in the series of lectures conducted island-wide by the NTJ.

A spokesman of the parliament stated that the relevant officer has been serving as a translator at the parliament for a period of 12 years.

