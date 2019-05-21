No-confidence motion will help determine terrorists  Semasinghe

-

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Shehan Semasinghe says that he believes that the no-confidence motion brought against Minister Rishad Bathiudeen will receive the support of all those who love the country and condemn extremism and racism.

He mentioned this to the media at a press conference held yesterday (19).

He stated that the relevant no-confidence motion has been included in the agenda of the Parliament.

According to Semasinghe, party differences should not apply when voting favor of this no-confidence motion.

He further stated that, based on who would vote for this motion, one can determine who loves the country and who are friends of terrorism.