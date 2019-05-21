Six from Kurunegala arrested over links to Easter attacks

-

Six persons have been arrested by the Kurunegala Police over connections to the Easter Day attacks and enabling terror acts, stated Police Media Spokesperson.

Among the arrestees, three have been remanded after being produced at the courts and the remaining 3 are currently investigated on under the custody of the Kurunegala Police.

Reportedly, Kurunegala Police had received a tip-off that a group of persons had been conducting a training camp at a coconut estate in the Alakoladeniya area, Kurunegala.

Accordingly, on 9th May, the police had arrested three persons following investigations; the owner of the coconut cultivation, the coordinator of the training programs and a lecturer at the training programs. They are currently under remand until the 24th of May.

Further investigations had led to the arrest of two more suspects on May 11, stated Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

An employee of the Kurunegala hospital, from Ambakote, Mawathagama has been arrested in this manner. Reportedly, a large sum of money had been deposited to this person’s bank account, from time to time. He is currently under interrogation at the Kurunegala Police.

The second suspect is also from Ambakote and the police had managed to find many bank cheques on him.

Meanwhile, the Kurunegala Police has also arrested a parliamentary official over connections with the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) organization. He had been serving as a translator at the parliament for a period of 12 years.

The Defense Ministry has permitted Kurunegala Police to detain and question him for 90 days.

However, 89 persons have been arrested over various links to the Easter Sunday bomb attacks. Sixty-eight of them are under the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) while the remaining 20 are interrogated under the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).