-

Easter Attack ringleader Zahran Hashim’s main organizer, ‘Kalmunai Siam’, has been arrested by officials of the State Intelligence Service.

The officials from the Ampara division of the State Intelligence Service had arrested the called ‘Kalmunai Siam’ last evening (19), based on investigations carried out by them following the Easter attacks.

Following interrogations of ‘Siam’, four more suspects were also arrested yesterday (19).

Additionally, 31 CDs have also been discovered hidden buried in the Palamunai area.

Investigations have revealed that ‘Kalmunai Siam’ had assisted the close accomplice of Zahran, Niaz, to find accommodation for Zahran’s supporters in Samanthurai, Nindavur and Sainthamarudu areas.

Officials of the State Intelligence Service have uncovered that ‘Siam’ had escorted the group including Niaz, who blasted themselves in Sainthamarudu, from Nindavur to Sainthamarudu via a coastal route.

Security forces have confirmed that ‘Kalmunai Siam’ had trained in Hambantota area and that he is a powerful member of the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) organization.

The suspects are currently under interrogation.