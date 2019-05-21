Wont allow motherland to be victimized by terrorism - Raghavan

May 20, 2019   11:14 pm

Governor of Northern Province Dr. Suren Raghavan he will not allow even an inch of the motherland to be victimized by terrorism.

A function parallel to the National War Hero Remembrance Day was held in the Northern Province today (20) Palali security forces headquarters.

Speaking at the event, the governor stated that he is ready to rally 21 million people to face such a challenge.

Governor Raghavan further said that everyone should join hands together to overcome the challenges faced by the country.

