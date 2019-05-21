Showers to enhance over most part of the island

-

Showery condition is expected to enhance some extent over most parts of the island, particularly in south-western part in next few days, the Department of Meteorology said.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Southern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, North-Central, and North-western and Eastern provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Kalutara district.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo and Galle, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.