Sharia universities will not be approved; Madrasahs under govt. purview - PM

-

Sharia universities will not be granted approval and Madrasah education institutes will be brought under the purview of Ministry of Education, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has asserted.

PM Wickremesinghe stated this addressing the media following a discussion held at the Temple Trees yesterday (20). The Prime Minister has met with the Muslim ministers and the committee appointed to look into the proposed Sharia University in Batticaloa.

Accordingly, Parliamentarian Ashu Marasinghe has informed the Prime Minister on the content of the report on the proposed Sharia University discussion.

Further speaking, the Prime Minister called on the students to return to schools as the security in the country has been ensured.

UNP Parliamentarian Kavinda Jayawardene also joined the discussion on the proposed Sharia University.

Meanwhile, heads of four public institutes have been called up before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) regarding an investigation on the Batticaloa Campus Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the heads of Ministry of the Higher Education, Ministry of Skills Development and Vocational Training, Board of Investment and the University Grants Commission will appear before the COPE.

The Chairman of COPE Parliamentarian Sunil Handunnetti stated that the committee will assemble at 2.30 p.m. this evening (21).