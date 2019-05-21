Parliament set to convene today

-

The Parliament, chaired by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, is scheduled to convene at 1 pm this afternoon (21).

Meanwhile, the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) will be handing over a no-confidence motion against the government to the Speaker today.

Holding a press conference yesterday (20), JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the faith on the government regarding the security of the country has been lost.

According to MP Roshan Ranasinghe, by bringing a no-confidence motion, the JVP is carrying out a contract set by the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, MP Namal Rajapaksa stated that they will support any no-confidence motion against the government.

Minister Arjuna Ranatunga stated that while it is fair to bring forward a no-confidence motion against wrongdoers, it is wrong to do so with a political or a racist aim.