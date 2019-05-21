JVP hands over no-confidence motion against govt

-

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) handed over a no-confidence motion against the government to the Speaker of the Parliament a short while ago.

Speaker’s Office stated that the JVP handed over the motion to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya at 10 am this morning (21).

Holding a press conference yesterday (20), JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the faith on the government regarding the security of the country has been lost.

The JVP has filed a motion based on several points including the insecurity prevailing in the country and the failure to establish public security.

Reportedly, several parliamentarians of the JVP were present when the motion was handed over.

Meanwhile, MP Roshan Ranasinghe stated that, by bringing a no-confidence motion, the JVP is carrying out a contract set by the Prime Minister.

However, MP Namal Rajapaksa says that they will support any no-confidence motion against the government.

No Confidence Motion against Govt by Ada Derana on Scribd