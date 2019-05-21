Govt. universities set to reopen this week

-

Government universities are set to recommence academic activities during this week.

Prof. Upul Dissanayake, Vice Chancellor of the University of Peradeniya, stated that academic activities for freshmen and final year students of Faculty of Veterinary Medicine & Animal Science, first-year students of the Faculty of Engineering, second-year students of Department of Statistics and Computer Science will commence as of today.

Faculties of Allied Health Sciences, Agriculture and Medicine of Peradeniya University will also commence academic activities today (21).

Meanwhile, all faculties of the University of Sabaragamuwa will also reopen today, Vice Chancellor Prof. Sunil Shantha said.

Uva Wellassa University and the University of the Visual and Performing Arts have been reopened for academic activities today.

It was reported that other government universities will recommence academic activities during this week.