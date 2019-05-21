SIM cards found in Ma Oya belong to a private company

SIM cards found in Ma Oya belong to a private company

May 21, 2019   11:16 am

-

The police stated that 1475 SIM cards used for mobile phones were found in Ma Oya in the Kochchikade area in Negombo. A stock of unused SIM cards has been found at a wooded area near Ma Oya, last evening (20).

The SIM cards had been inside a sack and they belong to a certain private company, stated Kochchikade Police.

The sack of unused SIM cards has been found at a raid based on a tip-off received by the Kochchikade Police, according to Police Media Spokesperson’s Office.

However, Ada Derana reporter stated that these SIM cards were found by a group of youths who had gone fishing at Ma Oya.

Meanwhile, a name and an address of a woman have also been found among the SIM cards.

Kochchikade police are conducting further investigations on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories