Bone fragments & parts of LTTE uniforms found at Vellamullivaikal

Bone fragments & parts of LTTE uniforms found at Vellamullivaikal

May 21, 2019   12:01 pm

-

Several human bone fragments recovered along with parts of LTTE cadre uniforms from Vellamullivaikal beach in Mullaitivu are to be unearthed today (21).

The Mullaitivu Police had received a complaint regarding several bone fragments and parts of LTTE uniforms found from a plot of land owned by a fisheries association in the west part of Vellamullivaikal beach.

According to the police, Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court has been subsequently informed in this regard and court orders have been obtained to conduct inspections at the site today (21), Ada Derana correspondent said.

The site inspections and excavations will be headed by the Judicial Medical Officer of Jaffna Hospital.

Police officers have been deployed to beef up the security at the site and Mullaitivu Police is conducting further investigations in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories