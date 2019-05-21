Pakistani employed at private company arrested

May 21, 2019   12:18 pm

Hettipola police have arrested a foreign national for staying in the country violating immigration and emigration laws.

Accordingly, a Pakistani national without proper Visa documentation has been arrested at around 11.30 am last morning (20).

Reportedly, the 36-year-old Pakistani had been employed at a private company in the country.

The arrestee will be produced before Hettipola Magistrate’s Court today (21).

Hettipola police are conducting further investigations on the matter.

