Suspects arrested for vandalizing Buddhist statues in Mawanella further remanded

May 21, 2019   02:17 pm

The 13 suspects arrested for vandalizing several Buddhist statues in the Mawanella area have been further remanded until 03rd of June.

They were produced before Mawanella District Magistrate Upul Rajakaruna today (21).

Interrogations into these suspects, who were arrested last December, had led to the seizure of 100kg of explosives in Wanathawilluwa area.

Meanwhile, the main two suspects linked to the Mawanella vandalisms have been arrested following the Easter Day attacks. They are currently is detained for interrogation, the state counsel informed the court.

