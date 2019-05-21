Petition against IGP & fmr Defence Secretary to be considered on May 31

-

The Supreme Court has set the date for considering the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition against former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara on the 31st of May.

The petition was taken up before the three-judge bench consisting of Supreme Court Justices L.T.B. Dehideniya, Buwaneka Aluwihare and Preethi Padman Surasena today (21).

President’s Counsel Anuja Premaratne appeared on behalf of former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando while Attorney-at-Law Viran Corea represented IGP Pujith Jayasundara.

President’s Counsel Anuja Premeratne told the court that his client, former Defence Secretary, has not received a notice with regard to the hearing of the petition, however, he had decided to appear before the court following the information learned through the media.

The President’s Counsel informed the court that an investigation has been launched in this regard.

Speaking further, PC Anuja Premaratne, who also represents the third respondent of the petition Deputy Inspector General of Police Priyalal Dassanayake, said the Supreme Court will be duly informed on the decision on representing him hereafter.

The three-judge bench subsequently ordered the petitioners to present submissions on the 31st of May.

The petition filed by a father, who had lost his son and daughter in the Easter Day terrorist attack, accuses the IGP and the former Defense Secretary of infringing the fundamental rights of the people by failing to prevent the attacks on churches and hotels even when intelligence information had forewarned.