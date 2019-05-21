Deadline of applications for O/L 2019 extended

May 21, 2019   03:58 pm

The deadline for submitting applications for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination for the year 2019 has been extended, stated the Department of Examinations.

Accordingly, the closing date of the applications for the G.C.E. O/L 2019 is the 31st of May.

Additionally, if government-employed applicants are not able to get their applications certified by Grama Niladari Officers, they may get the certification by the head of their place of employment.

Meanwhile, the G.C.E. O/L examination for the year 2019 is set to be held in December this year.

