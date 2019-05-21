Mahinda observes student turnout in Colombo

Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa today (21) visited several schools in Colombo to observe the student turnout and encourage parents to send their children to schools.

Accordingly, he first arrived at the Thurstan College along with a group of parliamentarians representing the Joint Opposition and also met with the principal of the school.

The Opposition Leader also visited the Royal College, Visakha Vidyalaya as well as the Hindu College in Bambalapitiya.

Meanwhile, several other Joint Opposition MPs had visited schools in other districts to observe the student turnout.

UNP Parliamentarian Shantha Abeysekare had engaged in an observation visit at the Thambagalla Kanishta Vidyalaya in Madampe.

According to principals of schools in Galle, Hambantota, Kalutara and Kegalle said the student turnout had shown a considerable increase today (21), as the schools reopened following the Vesak celebrations.

