Navy recovers arms cache from under bridge in Muthur

During an underwater search carried out under the Gengea Bridge in Muthur, Navy divers have recovered several weapons, ammunition and grenades.

This special diving operation was carried out on 20th May after a 12 bore shotgun and a hand grenade were found, entangled in fishing nets, under the Gengea bridge on 18th and 19th May.

Accordingly, a team of Navy divers was engaged in the said task on 19th and 20th May and they managed to find 03 shot guns, 02 barrels of shot gun, 01 T56 assault rifle including 05 magazines, 05 hand grenades and 203 ammunition (7.62x39mm).

The cache of arms was handed over to Muthur Police for onward investigation, SLN said.