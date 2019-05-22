Suspect arrested at Dharga Town over Easter attacks handed over to TID

-

The suspect, who was arrested at Dharga Town on suspicion for having close links to the terrorist group responsible for Easter Sunday attacks, has been handed over to the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara said the suspect was arrested at Dharga Town by the Aluthgama Police on the 27th of April.

Interrogations into the suspect have revealed that he has had close links with one of the suicide bombers in the Easter Sunday attacks.

Accordingly, the suspect was handed over to the TID for further investigations, the Police Media Spokesperson said.