Ministerial committee approves emergency power purchase

-

The five-member Ministerial Committee appointed to resolve the existing power crisis has granted approval for an emergency power purchase considering the prevailing power crisis in the country.

Accordingly, the committee has recommended purchasing electricity from two power stations up until May 2020, as per proposal by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Accordingly, power will be purchased from a 200-megawatt plant at Kerawalapitiya for a period of 6 months until June next year at a price Rs 26.20 per unit.

For nine months from September onwards, power will be purchased from a 200-megawatt power plant in Galle at a price of Rs 26.20 per unit.