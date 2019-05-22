Racism has become a commodity today - Dambara Amila Thero

-

Venerable Dambara Amila Thero says that racism has become a commodity under the social system today and that racism is marketed by politicians who are looking to come to power.

He stated that while it is acceptable to ask Muslim women to take off their face veil due to security concerns it is wrong to do so simply due to religious reasons or because one cannot stand it.

The Thero also expressed his views regarding the comments made by Minister Mangala Samaraweera recently that Sri Lanka is not a Buddhist country.

He stated that statement is true even when you look at the statistics and that saying such a thing it does not matter when you weigh in the mental impact saying the opposite has on non-Buddhists people and if it helps pacify the country.

If it is true you can say it at any time, but those who hear it have to listen intelligently and understand it, he said. “Because that does not happen in our country, they say it has caused a problem.”

The Thero said that some people have opted to refrain from inviting the minister to events and ceremonies due to his comments. “That is sectarianism. That is racism. That means it is a threat.”

He said that the minister has the right to say what he did and that no one should make a big issue out of it just because he said it.

He said that religionism and chasing after that will only lead towards destruction and that it will never benefit anyone.