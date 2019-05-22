J.C. Alawathuwala claims Rishad invited to join Joint Opposition

May 22, 2019   01:07 pm

State Minister J.C. Alawathuwala claims the Joint Opposition has invited Minister Rishad Bathiudeen to join their party.

Joining the ‘Wada Pitiya’ political programme on TV Derana, the State Minister said Minister Bathiudeen had stated this during the meeting of the UNP’s parliamentary group.

State Minister Alawathuwala asserted that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe would never delay the no-confidence motion or request to halt the motion.

Meanwhile, speaking to Ada Derana, Minister Navin Dissanayake refuted the statement made by State Minister Niroshan Perera that Minister Dissanayake had decided to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion.

