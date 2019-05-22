Circular issued on Rs 2,500 monthly interim allowance for public sector employees

-

The government says that all public sector employees will be paid a special interim monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 effective from July 01, as announced by the Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera in the Budget 2019.

A circular in this regard has already been issued by the Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management with the consent of the Treasury to all secretaries to ministries, Chief Provincial Secretaries and the Heads of Departments, the Finance Ministry said.



Though, this new interim allowance is paid to public officials from July 2019, the payment of Cost of Living allowance of Rs 7,800 will be continued in the future too, it said.