State of Emergency extended

May 22, 2019   03:33 pm

The State of Emergency imposed in the country has been extended by another month from today (May 22) considering the situation of the country.

A  Gazette Extraordinary with this regard, signed by President Maithripala Sirisena, was issued earlier today.

On 22nd April, a State of Emergency was declared island-wide considering the security situation of the country following the Easter Day terror attacks.

Accordingly, a state of emergency will be in effect for a month from today, for public security, the preservation of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community.

