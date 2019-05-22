Special Select Committee to produce report on Easter attacks

-

A proposal by the ruling party to appoint a special Select Committee to produce a report on the Easter Sunday attacks was passed at the parliament without a vote.

Accordingly, the Special Select Committee will be made up by 40 parliamentarians to report information on the Easter attacks to the parliament.

The committee will comprise of 20 MPs from the ruling party, 13 MPs representing the main Opposition, 05 MPs from the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and 02 MPs representing Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP).

The Committee will look into whether intelligence officers had received information on the Easter Day attacks prior to the attacks and if so, adequate measures had been taken to prevent or minimize such attacks.

The Committee should produce its report either within 03 months from its inaugural meeting or before the completion of the 03 months on a date set by the parliament.

Meanwhile, a request from the Opposition for a date to debate the no-confidence motion against Minister Rishad Bathiudeen has led to a tense situation at the parliament, today (22).

Subsequently, the Speaker adjourned the parliament until 10 am tomorrow morning (23).