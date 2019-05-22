AG orders full criminal investigation against IGP

-

The Attorney General has ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to launch a full criminal investigation against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara.

The Attorney General has taken this decision considering the two interim reports of the Special Investigation Committee of three members to look into the Easter Day attacks forwarded to him.

Accordingly, the Attorney General submitting two letters to the Acting IGP with this regard has requested for a full criminal investigation against IGP Jayasundara.

The letters have further requested full criminal investigations against the former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, the National Intelligence Chief, and the Commanding Officer of the Special Task Force and the Senior DIG of Western Province.

The letters have instructed for disciplinary actions against these officials through the National Police Commission over negligence of duty.