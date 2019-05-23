Ten more senior Brigadiers promoted

-

President Maithripala Sirisena, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has promoted ten more Senior Brigadiers of Sri Lanka Army to the rank of Major General, states a communiqué issued by the Military Secretariat this evening (22).

Promotion of these Brigadiers, which will be effective from 10 May 2019, coincides with the ongoing commemoration of the decade of peace, according to the communiqué.



The names of the promoted Brigadiers are as follows:

Brigadier K.M.R.P Karunathilake of Sri Lanka Signal Corps (SLSC) - serving as the Commander Forward Maintenance Area (FMA) North Central

Brigadier I.O.W Madola of Sri Lanka Crops of Military Police (SLCMP) - serving as the Chief Coordinating Officer of Ammunition Dump in Punani

Brigadier P.J Gamage of Gajaba Regiment (GR) - serving as the Commandant Infantry Training Centre (ITC) Minneriya

Brigadier H.P.N.K Jayapathirane of Gemunu Watch (GW) - serving as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 21 Division

Brigadier R.K.B.S Ketakumbura of Vijayabahu Infantry Regiment (VIR) - serving as the Centre Commandant of the Sri Lanka Army Women’s Corps (SLAWC)

Brigadier A.S Ariyasinghe of Sri Lanka Artillery (SLA) - serving as the GOC 68 Division

Brigadier W.D.C.K Costa of Sri Lanka Artillery - serving as the GOC 64 Division

Brigadier P.I Pathirathna of Gemunu Watch - serving as the Commandant of the Institute of Peace Keeping Operation Sri Lanka

Brigadier W.G.H.A.S Bandara of Gemunu Watch - serving as the GOC 54 Division

Brigadier B.P.S de Silva of Commando Regiment - serving as the Director Welfare