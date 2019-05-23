Constable killed in shootout during illicit liquor raid

May 22, 2019   08:52 pm

A 30-year old Police Constable has been killed in a shootout during a raid carried out to seized an illicit liquor racket this evening (22), the Police Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara said. 

The incident has reportedly taken place at around 5.00 p.m. at Urumuththa area in Akuressa.

A group of police officers have reportedly set off on a raid to seize an illicit liquor racket in the area, however, the suspects have started gunfire at the officers on duty.

The officer who was killed in the shootout is a Police Constable (77290) named Kasun Sampath attached to the Akuressa Police. He was residing in Diddeniya area in Kananke.

The suspect responsible for the death of the constable, Dharmasiri Lokuge, is reportedly a resident in the same area. He has fled the area following the shootout.

Akuressa Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

