Two arrested with 143kg of Kerala Cannabis

-

Two individuals have been arrested in Medawachchiya area along with 142.8 kg of Kerala Cannabis.

Acting on a tip-off provided by the Navy, the Army and the Police had apprehended the two suspects who had arrived in a car at the checkpoint of Medawachchiya yesterday (22).

The Navy stated that the stock of Kerala Cannabis was packed into 66 parcels.

The apprehended persons, aged 50 years, were identified as residents of Anuradhapura.

Medawachchiya Police is conducting further investigation into the incident.



Meanwhile, the driver of a private bus has been arrested at Thirukketheeswaram Junction in Mannar police division along with 93kg 70g of Cannabis.

Based on a tip-off received by the officers of Mannar Police, the private bus in question was searched and the suspect was taken into custody.

The 33-year-old suspect is to be produced before the Mannar Magistrate’s Court (23).

Mannar Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.