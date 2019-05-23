Street name boards allowed to carry only Sinhala, Tamil & English - PM

Street name boards allowed to carry only Sinhala, Tamil & English - PM

May 23, 2019   08:56 am

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed that all street name boards in the country should be installed only in Sinhalese, Tamil and English languages.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that PM Wickremesinghe has given relevant instructions to the Minister of Internal & Home Affairs and Provincial Councils & Local Government Vajira Abeywardana yesterday (22).

The Prime Minister has emphasized that the street name boards will not be allowed to carry any other language.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories