Street name boards allowed to carry only Sinhala, Tamil & English - PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed that all street name boards in the country should be installed only in Sinhalese, Tamil and English languages.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that PM Wickremesinghe has given relevant instructions to the Minister of Internal & Home Affairs and Provincial Councils & Local Government Vajira Abeywardana yesterday (22).

The Prime Minister has emphasized that the street name boards will not be allowed to carry any other language.