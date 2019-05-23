Patali summoned over frauds in purchasing electricity

Patali summoned over frauds in purchasing electricity

May 23, 2019   10:44 am

-

Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka has been issued summons to appear at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry over frauds and corruptions which had allegedly occurred in the purchase of elect purchased by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Accordingly, the Minister of Megapolis and Western Development is to appear before the Commission on the 07th of June.

The Chairman of the CEB testified at the hearing of complaints regarding fraudulent acts that had allegedly occurred in the CEB when purchasing, yesterday (22).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories