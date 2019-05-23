Bathiudeen is ready to resign  Daya Gamage

-

There is no need to bring a no-confidence motion against Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, according to Minister of Primary Industries and Social Empowerment Daya Gamage.

Following a program held last evening (22), the Minister stated that Minister Bathiudeen would resign from his posts if he has charges against him.

Gamage says that Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons, Co-operative Development and Vocational Training & Skills Development Rishad Bathiudeen must make the choice himself to resign from his titles if there are charges against him.

Minister Gamage further stated that there is no need to bring a no-confidence motion against Minister Bathiudeen as Rishad Bathiudeen, himself, has made a decision to resign from his ministerial post.