Party leaders fail to agree on a date for Rishads NCM

May 23, 2019   11:30 am

The party leaders’ meeting held today ended without any final decision being reached on a date for the motion of no confidence against Minister Rishad Bathiudeen.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had called a meeting of the party leaders at the Parliament Complex in order to decide on a date for the debate on the no-confidence motion (NMC) against the minister brought by the Joint Opposition.

The meeting chaired by the Speaker had commenced at 9.30 a.m. and had lasted for nearly an hour, Ada Derana reporter said.

According to reports, the government party had suggested taking up the motion on June 18 and 19 while the opposition had called for the debate on the no-confidence motion (NMC) to be held on June 05 and 06.

However, both sides had failed to reach an agreement on the matter as the party leaders’ meeting ended.

