One dead as couple attacked at home in Weeragula

A couple residing in the Weeragula area have been assaulted by an individual with a sharp weapon, which had resulted in the death of the male.

Weeragula Police have launched investigations into the matter upon being notified of the assault which had taken place at around 6.10 am last morning (22).

The couple had been receiving treatment at the Gampaha hospital when the man had succumbed to his injuries at around 10 am this morning.

Reportedly, the deceased is a 54-year-old resident of Weeragula, Yakkala, identified as Liyanage Francis Cabraal.

The body is currently kept in the mortuary of the Gampaha Hospital.

Weeragula Police have identified the suspect involved in the murder and are carrying out investigations to make the arrest.