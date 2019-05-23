Ration and other allowances for Tri-Services increased - Finance Ministry

-

The Ministry of Finance says the ration and other allowances paid to all the officers and other ranks in the Tri – Services have been increased by the government.

Some of these allowances had not been increased for over the last 20 years, it said.

In the Budget - 2019, Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera had proposed to increase the Uniform allowance, Rental allowance, the good performance allowance and the Commando allowance of the Armed forces.

Now, the monthly ration allowance paid to the officers of the Tri – Forces has been increased up to Rs. 23,231 and of the other ranks up to Rs 19,350 with effect from January 2019.

The General Treasury last week granted its approval for the increase of the ration allowance following the calculation made by the Department of Census and Statistical on the list of goods included in the ration by the Sri Lanka Army.

In the meantime, the following allowances will be increased from the July 01, 2019:

The rental allowance paid to all Tri Services personnel will be increased by 100 per cent.

The Commando allowance, which is applicable to equal ranks in the Sri Lanka Navy and the Air Force too will be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month.

The Good Conduct allowance and the uniform up keeping allowance too will be increased by a substantial percentage.

The Management Services Circular No 02 0f 2019, in this regard, was issued by the Treasury on May 21, to the relevant authorities.