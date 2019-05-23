Kochchikade bombers siblings produced before court

May 23, 2019   04:23 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had produced the sister and two brothers of  Alaudeen Ahmed Muwath, the suicide bomber at the St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (23).

Ahmed Muskeen Alaudeen, Ahmed Musthak Alaudeen and Fatima Subeyya Alaudeen were presented before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

The CID informed the court that further investigations are being conducted to uncover the involvement of Ahmed Muwath’s three siblings in the terror attacks on Easter Sunday.

The CID further told the court that the three suspects are being further interrogated under the detention orders obtained from the Ministry of Defence.

Accordingly, the Chief Magistrate has ordered to produce the three suspects before the court again on the 27th of June for observations and ordered the police to submit a report on the progress of the ongoing investigations on that day.

