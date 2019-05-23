Youth arrested with parliamentary passes further remanded

May 23, 2019   04:52 pm

The youth, who was arrested while in possession of a map of the road to the Parliament, 06 Parliament passes and a cab, has been further remanded until the 06th of June under the orders of the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court.

On 26th of April, a Muslim youth was arrested when the Balangoda Police discovered a rough map of the road to the Parliament, 06 Parliament passes, a cab, a tablet device, 03 mobile phones, 13 SIM cards, 02 T-56 bullets, and several credit cards at the youth’s house.

Police had deployed a Police Canine named ‘Toga’ to look for any presence of explosives within the house and the cab. Although no explosives were found, the back of the cab had been covered with a metal sheet allowing a space of about 4 inches between the bottom of the cab and the sheet.

The owner of the cab has been revealed to be a resident of Ampara and the arrested youth is a 26-year-old working in a restaurant in Kollupitiya.

